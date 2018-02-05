Passengers taking early flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport found it smooth sailing before dawn Monday, but lines were expected to grow on what was expected to be the busiest day ever.

"It's our Super Bowl," said Phil Burke, director of MSP Airport Operations. "This is our game day."

As of 10 a.m. 31,718 passengers had been screened, close to a full day's traffic on a normal day.

The longest wait time so far was 23 minutes at 8 a.m., said Transportation Safety Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers.

So far the weather has cooperated. The departure boards showed no delayed or canceled flights.

More than 69,000 passengers were expected to be processed at MSP on post-Super Bowl Monday, double the average of 34,000 that normally pass through magnetometers on a typical day and well above the 37,000 that are screened daily during the busy spring break period.

MSP's record traffic day was last year, when 47,000 passengers were screened March 10.

The first fans showed up just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. By 8 a.m. the lines rivaled those Minnesotans are used to during spring break. The line from the north and the south checkpoints met in the middle of the terminal.

To handle the crowds 21 screening lanes were open between MSP's two terminals.

Back to the beach, Boston

The lobby teeming with travelers seemed a bit overwhelming for Eagles fan Jennifer Evetushick, who was heading back home to Hawaii.

"It seems a little crazy, but at least we are moving, anything to get out of this cold," she said. "I plan to be on a beach by sunset."

Mike Finstein entered the south security checkpoint line at the peak of the morning rush at 7:30 a.m. for his 10:30 flight. He was pleasantly surprised with his 20-minute wait time.

"They said three hours," the disappointed Patriots fan from Boston said. "It's going to be a long day but I have plenty of time."

Despite a morning lull around 9 a.m., airport officials were not backing down on their warning to allow lots of time, still insisting that travelers get to security two hours before flight time and three hours if they have to return a rental car.

The warning comes ahead of a bank of 5 p.m. departures that will bring another rush of passengers, said airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski.

"Sometimes the bag drop takes longer than the security line," said TSA's Dankers.

More than 39,800 pieces of baggage will be checked on Monday, more than double the 17,800 on a typical Monday.

Screening sped up

Airport volunteers — more than 100 of them — clad in purple vests fanned out throughout the main terminal to direct passengers, some jubilant others still bleary-eyed, to their airlines and checkpoints on the north and south end of the terminal. TSA brought in 100 extra workers to process the high volume of passengers along with 20 bomb sniffing dog teams to expedite the screening process.

Airport workers wearing flags that read "Standard" and "Pre Check" or "American Airlines" helped passengers find the correct lines and ticket counters.

Volunteer Brenda Kremer sent scores of passengers in the right direction, and dispensed advise that was helpful to anybody who bought a Super Bowl program.

Passengers, some of them still sleepy, wait in the security line at Terminal 1 at MSP Monday morning.

"Take that out of your luggage," she told passengers arriving at Door No. 3 on the upper level. "The hologram could set things off."

Jason Smith, the assistant federal security director for screening, attributed Monday morning's smooth operation to a rarely used security line configuration.

Once passengers were directed to the right queue, they passed a bomb-sniffing canine. That served as a preliminary screening, which allowed travelers to access any of the 10 lanes at the north security checkpoint or the six lanes at the south checkpoint, even lines normally reserved for TSA Pre Check or other trusted traveler programs.

"That is where the speed comes in," Smith said.

The energy in the terminal was palpable as departing crowds experienced their last "Minnesota moment."

Candy MacNeil, of Toronto, was sporting a smile a mile wide even after spending the night at the airport. It helped that her Eagles won, but she said was impressed with the hospitality both at the airport and in the city.

"I thought maybe you'd treat Eagles fans badly," she said. She said her visit here has been "awesome."