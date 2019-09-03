Before the first leaf turned, before the Vikings regular season started and even before the State Fair ended, the Twins did something that was totally unexpected when the regular season began on a chilly March afternoon at Target Field.

They broke Major League Baseball’s single-season record for home runs.

No, the Twins didn’t just break it. They shattered it. And they did it with about a month left in the regular season.

The New York Yankees, who set the mark with 267 homers last season, are also in pursuit of the record as both teams enter the season’s final weeks with hopes of a division title and World Series glory. But, for now, the record belongs to the Twins, who added sluggers Nelson Cruz, C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop to join Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco in a 2019 lineup that’s been fearsome from top to bottom.

Charts current as of Aug. 31. Check back weekly to see updated home run totals for the Twins and Yankees.