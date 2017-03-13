The mayor of Crosby, Minn., a sleepy Iron Range town, was charged Monday by his own police department with an array of criminal activities including theft by swindle, receiving stolen goods and assault with a deadly weapon.

James J. Hunter, 68, was charged in Crow Wing District Court. Hunter owns several businesses in Crosby, including the “Buy, Sell, Trade” convenience store on Main Street and a used car lot. He was elected mayor in November, receiving 37 percent of the vote in a three-way race.

According to the criminal complaint, the police investigation began last July, meaning that Hunter was under investigation during his campaign and his first two months in office.

Hunter and his girlfriend, 46-year-old Candice McCartan swindled her husband out of nearly $90,000, according to the complaint. The pair convinced McCartan’s husband, Tom, to buy Hunter’s convenience store for $90,000. Tom McCartan signed legal documents prepared by Hunter to close the deal, giving Hunter a $90,000 lien on his home.

Candice McCartan left her husband the next week and moved in with Hunter, the complaint said. While consulting an attorney for a divorce, Tom McCartan discovered that he hadn’t bought Hunter’s store. The documents he had signed merely gave him ownership of the store’s inventory, a few computers, the cash register and an ATM, with a total value of about $5,000.

Hunter was also charged with gambling fraud. The complaint said he paid people to claim his pulltab winnings using their identification. Hunter is also charged with pulling a pistol and pointing it at Candice McCartan’s son when she got into an argument with him while in Hunter’s car.

Candice McCartan faces one charge of theft by swindle.