TUESDAY
SCORE LUNCHEON: “Recipe for: Success — A Woman’s Perspective.” minneapolis.score.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $35. Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Av. S., Edina.
WEDNESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
THURSDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one counseling. 3-6 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-543-5669.
TUESDAY, OCT. 2
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Credit Best Practices.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Advance registration required. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.