TUESDAY

SCORE LUNCHEON: “Recipe for: Success — A Woman’s Perspective.” minneapolis.score.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $35. Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Av. S., Edina.

WEDNESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Women­venture.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

THURSDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one counseling. 3-6 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-543-5669.

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Credit Best Practices.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Advance registration required. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.