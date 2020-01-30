Tracks and trails

Blue Mounds State Park

5-6 p.m. Friday

• Find clues that show animals are present or were present. (1-507-283-6052; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Ski lesson series

Elm Creek Park Reserve

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15

Elm Creek Park Reserve

• Meant for children between ages 9-12, this is an introduction to cross-country skiing through fun games and activities. Cost is $50 for three sessions. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threekidsseries)

Guided snowshoe hike

Richardson Nature Center

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Snowshoe with a naturalist searching for animal signs. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesnowshoe)

River hike

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

• Learn about the origin of snowshoeing, and search for animal tracks. Equipment and refreshments provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threemiss)

Fishing for beginners

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Silverwood Park

• Try your luck at ice fishing. Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold-weather safety. Cost is $12. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesilverwood)

By candlelight

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

• Hit a trail by foot or snowshoe. Except for some steep areas, the hike is suitable for all ages. (1-218-595-7625; bit.ly/splithike)

Winter stroll

Fort Snelling State Park

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

• An easy, guided walk with information on the area’s history. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Candlelight ski and hike

Root River State Trail

5-9 p.m. Saturday

• Start a 1½-mile round trip beginning from Whalan City Hall. (1-507-206-2847; mndnr.gov/rootriver)