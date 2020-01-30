Tracks and trails
Blue Mounds State Park
5-6 p.m. Friday
• Find clues that show animals are present or were present. (1-507-283-6052; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)
Ski lesson series
Elm Creek Park Reserve
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15
Elm Creek Park Reserve
• Meant for children between ages 9-12, this is an introduction to cross-country skiing through fun games and activities. Cost is $50 for three sessions. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threekidsseries)
Guided snowshoe hike
Richardson Nature Center
2-3:30 p.m. Saturday
• Snowshoe with a naturalist searching for animal signs. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesnowshoe)
River hike
2-4 p.m. Saturday
Mississippi Gateway Regional Park
• Learn about the origin of snowshoeing, and search for animal tracks. Equipment and refreshments provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threemiss)
Fishing for beginners
2-4 p.m. Saturday
Silverwood Park
• Try your luck at ice fishing. Learn about equipment and basic ice and cold-weather safety. Cost is $12. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threesilverwood)
By candlelight
Split Rock Lighthouse State Park
6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
• Hit a trail by foot or snowshoe. Except for some steep areas, the hike is suitable for all ages. (1-218-595-7625; bit.ly/splithike)
Winter stroll
Fort Snelling State Park
11 a.m.-noon Saturday
• An easy, guided walk with information on the area’s history. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Candlelight ski and hike
Root River State Trail
5-9 p.m. Saturday
• Start a 1½-mile round trip beginning from Whalan City Hall. (1-507-206-2847; mndnr.gov/rootriver)