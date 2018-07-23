Family members on Monday identified the young man shot and killed during daylight gunfire over the weekend near a north Minneapolis park.

Nathan D. Hampton, 19, of Minneapolis, died Sunday night after being shot near North Commons Park, his sister, Ella Hampton told the Star Tribune.

No arrests have been announced, nor have police pointed to a motive for the killing.

Officers raced to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. near 16th Morgan avenues N., where hundreds were gathered to play kickball in a tournament, and found Hampton not breathing and with no pulse, said police spokesman Sgt. John Elder.

After police attempted CPR, he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he died a short time later, Elder said.

"Watch the company you keep," read a posting Sunday afternoon on Hampton's Facebook page, which soon collected a steady stream of condolences and memories from friends, family and others who knew him in passing.

As many as 400 people were playing in a kickball tournament at the park when the shooting occurred. Many came running over a hill to see what was going on when police arrived, Elder said.

"That was my little bro, man," Ella Hampton, who lives in Nashville, said Monday morning. "I literally talked to him a couple of days ago. He was 20, turning 21 next month. ... He was smart, athletic, real funny.

"He was very motivational, gave the best advice for any situation you were going through in your life at the moment. He was loyal to the ones he loved dearly."

The sister said she has been receiving "a lot of calls from close family and friends of his" offering condolences.