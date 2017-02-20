Apparently there are limits, even for a provocateur.

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos--well-known for his unapologetic comments about women, Muslims, minorities, transgender people and others--appears to have crossed a line. Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Yiannopoulos apparently expressing favorable views of pedophilia, and the backlash has been swift.

Yiannopoulos posted on Facebook that the video in question had been edited and that as a gay survivor of childhood sexual abuse he does not condone pedophilia.

"I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, 'advocacy,'" he wrote. "I deeply regret that."

But a number of Breitbart employees reportedly have threatened to quit if Yiannopoulos is not fired, according to the Washingtonian. The Conservative Political Action Conference has disinvited him from its conference next week.

And now Publishers Weekly reports that Simon & Schuster has canceled its $250,000 book contract with him. Yiannopoulos' memoir, "Dangerous," had been scheduled to be published in June.

In the world of Twitter, many seemed to think this had come almost too late. One commenter noted, "Milo's sexism, racism and Islamaphobia was okay. Simon & Schuster only balked at pedophilia."