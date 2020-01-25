JOTTINGS

• Twins President Dave St. Peter gave a health update on several players: “[Byron Buxton] got a full clean bill of health from our trainers. He’s great. Nelson Cruz is also rehabbing in the Dominican Republic. He expects to come in ready to go in spring training. [Jorge] Polanco the same. Eddie Rosario came into town a few weeks ago and looks strong. We feel pretty good about our health.”

• Bovada out of Las Vegas has posted its over/under win totals for the 2020 MLB season, and the Twins are third on the list at 92½, trailing only the Yankees (101½) and Dodgers (98½).

• The Twins signed reliever Tyler Clippard to a one-year deal, and in his 13-year career he has allowed two hits in six appearances with nine strikeouts at Target Field.

• The fact that the Gophers football team will face Iowa at home on a Friday for the third game of the season in 2020 was already a surprise, but now the athletic department has announced the Gophers will open the 2021 season with Ohio State at home on Thursday, Sept. 2.

• The word is that former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill is leaving Virginia Tech after four months as a special assistant to head coach Justin Fuente to take a similar position with Gary Patterson at TCU. Tech just named former Gophers coach Tracy Claeys, a longtime assistant with Kill, linebackers coach.

• Pro Football Focus looked back at the 2015 NFL draft and said the Vikings made the best selections in the league, bringing in Stefon Diggs, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter and Trae Waynes. Their regrade of the 2016 draft ranked the Vikings 21st because of the struggles of first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and fourth-rounder Willie Beavers.

• Former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio is posting career highs in points (13.3) and assists (9.2) per game with the Suns.