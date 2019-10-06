JOTTINGS

• Kirk Cousins being sacked six times in the Bears game means that he has taken eight sacks on the season, but it is nothing compared to last season, when he was sacked 13 times in four games.

• Vikings safety Harrison Smith on Giants rookie quarterback sensation Daniel Jones: “He kind of has escapability aspect to him, especially in that Tampa game. He has a big arm. He’s obviously a young guy, but he has done some really good stuff for them.”

• Even though Dalvin Cook was held to 35 yards on 14 rushes last week, he still has 410 rushing yards, well ahead of last year when, after four games, he had only 187 rushing yards. ... Pro Football Focus this week said Cook ranks sixth in forced missed tackles per carry (0.23) and fourth in yards after contact per run (3.6).

• The Timberwolves have to feel good that Robert Covington is healthy. When he played last year the club went 12-10 and he averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. With Philadelphia last year he averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. He is under contract for three more seasons.

• Last November, the Twins traded reliever Nick Anderson to Miami for Brian Schales, who hit .188 this year in the minors. Anderson, who graduated from Brainerd High School, then got traded to Tampa Bay and is now one of the best relievers in baseball. He struck out 110 batters over 65 innings this year. In the American League wild-card game win over Oakland, he faced five batters and struck out four.

• Luis Arraez hit .334 this season, the best average ever for a Twins rookie with at least 300 at-bats. Tony Oliva hit .323 in his rookie season. The Twins could sure use his bat in the playoffs.

• Former Vikings offensive lineman Mike Remmers will be at right tackle for the Giants.