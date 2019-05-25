JOTTINGS

• A nice note for Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who is still in contract negotiations and attending OTAs: He was given a leadership in the community award from Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly’s charity organization.

• When Vikings defensive end Brian Robison officially announced his retirement earlier this month, he said that the best team he was a part of in his 11-year career was the 2017 squad that made the NFC Championship Game, losing at Philadelphia. “It was a brotherhood of guys that really cared about each other,” Robison said.

• The Vikings signed defensive end Karter Schult out of the defunct Alliance of American Football. The 25-year-old product of Northern Iowa had seven sacks in eight games for Salt Lake, the third-highest total in the league.

• The Timberwolves have never drafted No. 11 overall, but a few great players have been selected their recently, including Klay Thompson of the Warriors in 2011. It’s amazing to think the Wolves had the chance to draft both Thompson and Steph Curry; in 2011, the Wolves the No. 2 overall pick but selected Derrick Williams, who spent the 2018-19 season playing in Germany.

• Gophers catcher Eli Wilson, the son of former Gophers and major league catcher Dan Wilson, finished the regular season hitting .290 with 24 RBI in 49 games and also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.

• Luis Arraez, the 22-year-old Twins infielder who has had a great debut hitting .467 in seven games, is another big international signing the club got right. Arraez was signed in 2013 when he was only 16 years old out of Venezuela.

• The Gophers men’s basketball team ranks No. 38 in the country in recruiting for 2019, according to 247 Sports. The Gophers rank fourth in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland.