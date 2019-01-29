“Not in Our Neighborhood!,” a play about the racism faced by a black couple who tried to move to a white St. Paul neighborhood in 1924, was written to bring a largely forgotten chapter of St. Paul history to light. Now, high demand to learn about it has prompted Landmark Center to add a second weekend of shows.

The play is now scheduled to run in the Landmark Center’s Weyerhaeuser Auditorium Feb. 14-16, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Landmark Center’s ticket website, by calling (651) 292-3063, or in person at Minnesota Landmarks offices or at the door at the time of the performances.

Co-written by Eric Wood and Tom Fabel and directed by Wood, the play details the demonstrations, threats and cross-burnings endured by William Francis, a St. Paul attorney, and his civil rights activist wife, Nellie, after they moved from the Rondo neighborhood to a new home on Sargent Avenue.