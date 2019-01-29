“Not in Our Neighborhood!,” a play about the racism faced by a black couple who tried to move to a white St. Paul neighborhood in 1924, was written to bring a largely forgotten chapter of St. Paul history to light. Now, high demand to learn about it has prompted Landmark Center to add a second weekend of shows.
The play is now scheduled to run in the Landmark Center’s Weyerhaeuser Auditorium Feb. 14-16, Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Landmark Center’s ticket website, by calling (651) 292-3063, or in person at Minnesota Landmarks offices or at the door at the time of the performances.
Co-written by Eric Wood and Tom Fabel and directed by Wood, the play details the demonstrations, threats and cross-burnings endured by William Francis, a St. Paul attorney, and his civil rights activist wife, Nellie, after they moved from the Rondo neighborhood to a new home on Sargent Avenue.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.