Elvis has indeed left the building, and a show-biz executive with experience at NBC and the NBA will take over the leadership at Paisley Park.

Alan Seiffert was named executive director, effective today, Oct. 1, replacing Graceland Holding’s Joel Weinshanker, who has run Prince’s studio complex in Chanhassen as a museum for the past three years.

Prince’s estate also has hired two California-based entertainment companies, MR-ProFun and Mycotoo, to work on the development of Paisley Park. Prince had plans to open Paisley as a museum before his death in April 2016.

Seiffert was most recently the New York-based president of Midnight Blue Management, focusing on live events such as Black Girls Rock Festival and the BET Experience at LA Live. He also has served in senior positions at Viacom, NBC Universal, the NBA and Fox Television.

A Los Angeles native, Seiffert has a master’s degree in arts administration from New York University and a law degree from the University of Michigan. Judging by his social media posts, he is a die-hard Wolverines fan.

“Just as it was for Prince, Paisley Park is more than a building or place—it is a creative laboratory, performance studio, and innovative space offering future generations the chance to create and share their work,” Seiffert said in a statement. “I am honored to help bring Prince’s vision to life.”

MR-ProFun, based in California's Orange County, has been involved with attractions at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Warner Bros. Studio Tour, College Football Hall of Fame, Hershey's Chocolate World and NBA Playzone, among others.

Pasadena-based Mycotoo worked on the West World experience at 2018 SXSW and has designed attractions for Dubai Parks and Resorts and Morehead Planetarium in North Carolina, to name a few.

After the expiration of the Paisley Park contract with the company that also runs Elvis Presley’s Graceland, Prince’s estate shared its enthusiasm for the musuem's new executive in a statement:

“As an experienced entertainment executive, live event producer and brand builder, Alan Seiffert's exemplary business and artistic IQ—coupled with his lifelong enthusiasm for Prince—uniquely qualifies him to serve as Executive Director.”