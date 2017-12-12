A shorter school year is all right with many Minneapolis parents and district employees. Just don’t increase class sizes.

That’s the majority opinion in a survey aimed at helping the school district identify cuts to curb its $33 million deficit for next school year.

The latest surveys and focus groups were conducted by the district as it prepares to make final budget decisions in coming months. District officials have batted around hypotheticals at board meetings, but one thing is clear: Large-scale cuts must happen.

Superintendent Ed Graff has said all options are on the table, including cutting school days, which could save $1 million per day.

In January, the board is scheduled to vote on whether to reduce this school year by two days.

The district gathered data from online and phone surveys, as well as focus groups, and presented the findings to the school board Tuesday evening.

Most respondents supported cutting two days this year and starting classes after Labor Day next year. Those polled want the district to use resources in ways that focus on better student outcomes and equity.

The results differed between the online and the phone surveys.

Most of the more than 3,000 people who took the online survey supported cutting two days this year and starting next year after Labor Day.

The 750 phone survey responses were more mixed. Fewer than half those participants were in favor of shaving off two days and beginning post-Labor Day.

A lack of support for calendar switches could stem from worries about child care and after-school activities, the focus group said.

The online survey respondents opposed class-size increases, “even if it is only an increase of one student,” the survey results said. There was less of a consensus among the phone survey participants.

Those polled favored adding resources for reading and math tutoring, more staff support for student behavior, mental health and students with special needs “beyond what is required by federal law.”

The focus groups asked questions about the budget deficit and pinpointed trust and transparency challenges.

More data on the subject is forthcoming. The evaluation team is convening budget focus groups at middle and high schools in December.

The school board was also slated to certify a property tax levy at a 6.02 percent increase over the previous year.