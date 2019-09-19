"On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong

This book was so beloved that Duluth's Zenith Bookstore posted two Shelftalkers:

It's so heartbreaking to take in current stories of those displaced and those touched by war. The damages are immense, and while equally heartbreaking, stories like this are so necessary, Vuong's observations, insights and writing are purely powerful.

Beth Burnett

Absolutely stunning. It's hard to describe this book — not exactly prose, and not poetry — something in between. A powerful tale of Vietnam, of immigration, of war, of childhood and parenthood, sexuality and awareness, life and death. Tender, riveting, incredible writing ... This is an amazing book.

Bob Dobrow

Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers in the form of notes pinned up in bookstores. Take a jpg of one and e-mail it to us at books@startribune.com