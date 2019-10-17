A Minnesota corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate during transport last month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Randy A. Beehler, 53, of Foley, Minn., was charged via warrant with two felony sex crimes in connection with the alleged assault. He turned himself in Thursday morning and remains jailed in the Dakota County on $50,000 bail.

Under Minnesota law, inmates cannot legally give consent, largely due to the uneven power dynamic between officers and offenders.

Beehler has served as a transportation Sargeant at the Department of Corrections (DOC) for 25 years. His current employment status is unknown.

He has no previous criminal history in Minnesota beyond minor traffic infractions.

The incident comes less than six months after Officer Jeffrey C. Anderson was charged with inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate at the Shakopee women’s prison. A female prisoner accused Anderson of hounding her for sexual favors, once shining a flashlight in her room and demanding that she show her breasts, according to court records.

Three other officers were fired in May for failing to report their knowledge of the unlawful sexual encounters and, in some cases, for retaliatory actions against complainants.

One of the dismissed officers, Lt. Brent Lake, returned to work earlier this month after more than four months on leave.