Sezzle, the emerging Minneapolis fintech firm focused on a zero-interest, layaway-style payment tool for people without conventional credit, is raising capital.

Sezzle raised $5.6 million in a private stock offering in April, according to an SEC filing.

The round was led by Chicago-based Continental Investors, an investment fund founded by former Morgan Stanley CEO Philip Purcell.

Also, Sezzle hopes to raise up to $30 million through an initial public offering on Australia’s ASX exchange as early as June. The company chose to file on ASX because its less restrictive for early-stage companies and because a competitor is based in Melbourne.

Sezzle brass has met this spring with Australian securities regulators and local investors.

“U.S. 'afterpay' competitor Sezzle is set to become the latest buy-now-pay-later fintech to list on the ASX, with the Minneapolis-based startup inspired by the success of its local rivals,” according to an April article in the Australian Financial Review.

Sezzle previously raised more than $8 million to revamp its business model, and raised $100 million in debt from Connecticut-based investor Bastion to help finance Sezzle’s operations.

Sezzle started in 2016 as a developer of debit-card payment technology to help merchants save on costs of credit card transactions.

Sezzle switched course in 2017 as executives realized they had a better opportunity with a tool for online shoppers to make payments with no interest in four installments over two months.

Sezzle’s revenue flows from a merchant-transaction fee that’s about 3% more than that paid to credit card providers.