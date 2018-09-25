Are sewer inspections a good idea for old houses, or all houses? If you had asked me this question a few years ago, I would have told you old houses. In fact, I told a lot of people that. Today, however, I know better.
As a home ages, the potential for sewer problems increases. I used to believe that problems with building sewers were almost non-existent for newer, plastic drain lines. It's not true. My sewer inspection guy, Joseph Whitters, aka Sewer Joe, aka Dr. J, has shared a bunch of sewer inspection videos with me over the past year showing failed, relatively newer sewer lines. Each one of these drain lines requires an expensive repair that I would absolutely not want to get stuck with as a home buyer. I put together a short video of these defects, along with some commentary from Sewer Joe. Check it out: https://youtu.be/dz-8HOZPbaM
Reuben Saltzman is a second-generation home inspector with a passion for his work. Naturally, this blog is all about home inspections and home-related topics in the Twin Cities metro area. In addition to working at Structure Tech, he is also a licensed Truth-In-Sale of Housing Evaluator in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and several other cities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.