Severe weather is expected to batter parts of southern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain, quarter-sized hail and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has advised residents of Waseca County to seek shelter and avoid windows until the storm passes. A tornado warning remains in effect until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Waseca and Janesville after radar detected a severe thunderstorm, about 18 miles from Mankato, moving rapidly southeast.

Wind gusts are likely to reach upward of 60 mph in the area and cause damage to roofs, windows and cars.

Authorities recommend seeking refuge in a basement or an interior room on the lowest level on their building.

“If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the weather service said.

Meteorologists issued reports of funnel clouds in west-central Minnesota, but no touchdowns have been confirmed.

More severe storms are heading for the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday.