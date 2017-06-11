A rollicking run of stormy weather is bearing down Sunday morning on the Twin Cities, having already left damage to the west.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a hazardous weather statement that a line of severe thunderstorms over South Dakota is swiftly moving eastward Sunday morning, bringing with it the possibility of "widespread damaging winds and large hail."

"Severe line of storms heading for heart of metro," the NWS said in a Twitter posting. "60+ mph winds likely for much of the TC metro."

In another tweet, the Weather Service said, "The line of storms currently producing severe winds and hail is forecast to hit Burnsville around 9 a.m. ... Best to plan for strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning when they arrive."

Communities under a severe thunderstorm warning through at least 8:45 a.m. include: Chaska, Chanhasen, Mound, Wayzata, Deephaven, Monticello and St. Michael.

Just west of the Twin Cities, a tornado warning is in effect in Meeker County.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Waite Park, St. Joseph and Cold Spring in central Minnesota until 8:30 a.m. Power lines are reported down in Cold Spring, and hail and nearly an inch of rain has been spotted in Brown County near Springfield, the Weather Service added.

In west-central Minnesota, strong winds have taken down trees and power lines in Kerkoven, west of Willmar, the NWS is reporting. Wind speeds topping 50 miles per hour were reported west of Olivia, and trees were toppled in the Kandiyohi County community of Pennock, the Weather Service added.

While the storms may subside by midday, "redevelopment ... is also possible this afternoon," the statement continued, and that could mean more severe winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Look for a continued possibility of thunderstorms Monday into Wednesday, the NWS added. In that time frame, Tuesday afternoon and evening looks the most unstable, and a ramp-up in the heat is also in the forecast.