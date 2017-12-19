Authorities on Monday identified the teenager who died in a snowmobile crash before sunrise over the weekend in far northern Minnesota.

The wreck occurred about 6:40 a.m. Sunday at Lost River and Ash Lake Camp roads, roughly 7 miles northwest of Orr, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirja Kishel, 18, of Eveleth, died at the scene despite emergency responders’ efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nathan J. Giese, 21, of Gilbert, was also on the snowmobile, and he was hospitalized in Duluth. Authorities have not disclosed the severity of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said which of the two was operating the snowmobile when it hit a forestry road gate.

Kishel was a senior at Virginia High School and played varsity hockey for Eveleth-Gilbert High School, which includes students from several nearby communities.

