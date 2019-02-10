Against a snowy Minneapolis backdrop, Amy Klobuchar made the long-awaited announcement Sunday that she is running for president.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota launched her candidacy in front of a large crowd of supporters gathered at Boom Island Park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis. She laid out her initial priorities and said she will work for all Americans.

“I am running for every parent who wants a better world for their kids. I’m running for every student who wants a good education,” Klobuchar said. “For every senior who wants affordable prescription drugs. For every worker, farmer, dreamer and builder. I am running for every American. I am running for you.”

With the announcement, Klobuchar will join a growing roster of Democratic rivals vying to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. The group already includes four of her fellow U.S. senators and could grow to include a former vice president and other big names in the party. Klobuchar emphasized her background as a homegrown Minnesotan, the daughter of a journalist and union worker whose grandfather worked in the Iron Range mines, before sharing stories of hardworking people across the country.

“That’s community, that’s a shared story, that’s ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” she said. “That sense of community is fractured across our nation, worn down by the petty and vicious nature of our politics.”

“Today, on this snowy day on this island, we say ‘Enough is enough.’ our nation must be governed not from chaos but from opportunity, not by what’s wrong, but by marching toward what’s right.”

In putting herself forward as the oppositve of divisive, she emphasized the U.S. motto: “E pluribus unim:” Out of many, one.

“It is more than a motto, America, it is the north star of our democracy, it is the north star of our effort,” she said. “I am asking you to join this campaign. It is a homegrown one.”

After the speech, which lasted about 20 minutes as snowfall intensified, Klobuchar was greeted onstage by her husband and daughter.

Her announcement was preceded by a succession of Minnesota politicians, who referred to Klobuchar as the “next president” and said she would bring Americans together.

“It’s time for us to put a leader in the White House who understands we are stronger together and the best days lie ahead,” Gov. Tim Walz said shortly before Klobuchar stepped in front of a large crowd of supporters gathered at Boom Island Park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis.

With temperatures in the low teens and amid chants of “Amy! Amy!” politicians from across the state touted the accomplishments of the U.S. senator from Minnesota before she is expected to emphasize her broad appeal with three convincing statewide wins as evidence.

Her Minnesota Senate colleague Tina Smith took to the stage, touting Klobuchar’s accomplishments in the Senate across a range of areas.

“We know that she is one of the most effective U.S. Senators in the country known for getting bills across the finish line,” Smith said. “Amy finds way to fight the politics of division and get things done.”

Smith drew the loudest cheers when touting Klobuchar’s performance during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who she said used “dignity, clarity and effectiveness” during a particularly tense line of questioning with the then-candidate.

“Did not America get a preview of Amy’s strength during the Supreme Court hearings?” Smith asked.

Walz called Klobuchar’s candidacy “the opportunity to replace chaos with courage.”

“Aren’t you ready for a leader who is focused on healthcare for people and making the economy better rather than focusing on put-downs and shutdowns and Twitter?” he asked.

“This campaign is a homegrown one, based right here in Minnesota,” Minneapolis Mayor Frey said, describing Klobuchar as an optimist.

“Amy is honest, Amy is optimistic and here’s the real thing, Amy gets the job done.” Frey told the cheering crowd. “She looks you in the eye and she tells you the truth.”

Frey was joined by mayors from across the state, including Duluth and Moorhead, to reiterate her as a difference maker in the Twin Cities and far beyond.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar appears for a special announcement at Boom Island Park.

AK Hassan, Vice President of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, called Klobuchar a history maker.

“When she ran for county attorney, no woman had that job before. People would say ‘No she can’t win,’ but she did.” he said. “And she was tough enough, and through hard work she has made the difference for everyone in the country and the whole world.”

While Klobuchar wouldn’t say anything definite until the Boom Island Park event along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis, her entry into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but certain.

Her bid will test a formidable home-state brand at the highest level of American politics, as she employs an instinct for issues of broad appeal and a down-to-earth style to woo Democratic voters all over the country.

Large tents, risers and “Amy for America” were assembled at the park, which features the skyline as backdrop, though that was barely visible through the snow Sunday afternoon. The crowd, some bearing signs and flags, continued to grow, arriving by foot and ski as a DJ played music.

Despite the low temperature, energy onstage was high, with performances by a drum line and an emcee rallying the crowd, including leading brief chants of “All the way, with Amy K” and “Klobuchar, superstar.”

Rick Reiter, 79, and Mike Erickson, 64, neighbors from Anoka, turned out to show their support.

Volunteers Tim Schumann, left, and Chase Cushman moved an Amy for America sign into place Sunday morning ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's announcement.

“She’s a pragmatic progressive, emphasis on the pragmatic,” Erickson said. “Both parties are going to the extremes, and she’s more moderate and realistic.”

“She has the temperament to calm down the wild divide,” Reiter added.

The crowd was dominated by supporters, but some critics showed up, too. Mike Madden, 63, carpenter from St. Paul, carried a sign reading “No war 2020. No Klobuchar” in all caps.

“She’s too hawkish” on foreign policy, he said. He is supporting Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar has carried rural and Republican-leaning areas, her argument will go, with a pragmatic and hardworking approach that has shown results in Congress by focusing on achievable goals. An adviser shared those details under the agreement that it did not constitute confirmation of her plans.

“I will look you in the eye. I will tell you what I think,” Klobuchar plans to say, according to speech excerpts released before the event Sunday. “I will focus on getting things done. That’s what I’ve done my whole life. And no matter what, I’ll lead from the heart.”

She also plans to talk about her family roots in Minnesota and her work in Congress to quickly rebuild the Interstate 35W bridge after it collapsed, according to speech excerpts. She’ll decry the “vicious nature of our politics,” and call for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, to restore the Voting Rights Act, and to automatically register everyone to vote when they turn 18.

Minneapolis resident Amanda Nelson, 27, showed up for Sunday’s event bundled in layers. She said while she wants to see Klobuchar succeed, she’s not sure what the path to victory will be in a crowded primary field.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has scheduled an outdoor rally along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis for 1 p.m. Sunday.

“I think there’s a lot of emphasis on West and East Coast politicians, not so much from the Midwest,” Nelson said. “So I’m wondering if that will be a problem for name recognition.”

Another supporter, Angela Thompson, said she’s supported Klobuchar for her entire career.

“I think she’s a strong, caring person. She does a lot of good for our state already. I think she’d be good in the White House,” Thompson, a 44-year-old office manager from Hugo, said.

As Klobuchar’s announcement approached, Republicans started sharpening their critiques. The Republican National Committee put out a news release Friday flagging several instances in 2018 where Klobuchar pledged to serve her full six-year term if reelected. The RNC piece maintained that despite her “carefully crafted image as a moderate Midwestern senator, Amy Klobuchar has shown that she is just another out-of-touch Democrat.”

Klobuchar, 58, has never lost an election. Leaders of the Minnesota Republican Party, which has had no success in blunting her home-state momentum, frequently criticize her as an overly cautious politician who plays it safe by focusing on broadly popular issues such as consumer protection even as she reliably votes with Democrats on more controversial measures.

“Minnesota Nice is not going to work on a national stage,” said Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party. “We’ve seen that in the past. People need to get out there and demonstrate true leadership potential.”

For Democrats, there is logic behind a play for the Midwest. Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016, two states that previously backed Democrats for several decades, and he nearly carried Minnesota.

In 2018, Klobuchar carried 43 Minnesota counties that Trump had won two years earlier. She won 51 of 87 counties overall last year; her high point came in her first re-election bid in 2012, when she carried all but two counties.

Volunteer Tim Schumann, left, handed fellow volunteer Chase Cushman a grilled sandwich for lunch as they stood in one of the warming huts Sunday morning ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's announcement.

Klobuchar also offers a record of legislative success. During the 2015-16 session of Congress, she ranked first among all 100 senators for the number of bills signed into law. In contrast with some of her Democratic rivals, Klobuchar frequently touts collaborations with Republicans.

Still, daunting challenges await. Klobuchar is a lesser-known entrant in a field that could grow to include former Vice President Joe Biden and already features three other women who are also Democratic senators: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California. All three hail from large coastal states with more big-money Democratic donors and larger constituencies of nonwhite voters, an increasingly important bloc for Democrats.

“Her style, I think, may set her apart,” said Jeff Blodgett, a longtime Democratic strategist in Minnesota who advises Klobuchar. “I would put her in the ‘happy warrior’ category, as someone who tries to be positive and optimistic. In many ways she’s really kind of the anti-Trump.”

As a senator, Klobuchar has pushed for cheaper prescription drugs and to pull unsafe products off store shelves, pursued legislative solutions to human trafficking, opposed corporate consolidation and introduced legislation meant to protect against Russian interference in U.S. elections. She’s a vocal critic of Facebook on issues of both data privacy and political advertising transparency. Her charged back-and-forth with Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings last September, over allegations of sexual assault against him, became a national breakout moment.

Klobuchar has churned through staff at a fast clip. Last March, LegiStorm — a D.C.-based website that tracks congressional employment — found Klobuchar’s office had the highest turnover of any U.S. Senate office between 2001 and 2016, at 36 percent annually. Among Minnesota Democratic operatives, Klobuchar has a reputation as a highly demanding, at times difficult boss, though she has maintained a handful of long-serving aides, and many former staffers have gone on to other big jobs in Democratic politics.

Some attendees at Sunday’s event said they that have heard about that reputation, but it did not change their support for her. Nelson, of Minneapolis, questioned whether sexism was fueling the accusations.

“I worry about the narrative of her being a woman and, ‘Oh, she’s too bossy,’ I took it with a grain of salt. I certainly hope she treats her staff well but I haven’t seen anything too damning yet,” she said.

No Minnesota politician has ever been elected president. In 2012, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann both ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination.

Amy Klobuchar supporters cheered as a DJ took the stage before Sen. Amy Klobuchar's announcement.

“As Tim Pawlenty and [former Wisconsin governor] Scott Walker showed, it’s really hard to raise your profile as a Midwestern leader in a presidential campaign,” said Alex Conant, a D.C.-based Republican strategist and Minnesota native who worked for Pawlenty’s 2012 bid and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign. “Those campaigns are so intense that if you’re not well-known at the outset or you don’t have a big base of support, it’s hard to get off the ground.”