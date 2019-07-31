Sen. Amy Klobuchar headed into the second Democratic presidential debate needing more than ever to make the kind of big impression that would help build momentum.

Klobuchar opened with a reminder to Democrats to keep their eyes on the prize: “Let’s get real,” Klobuchar said. “Tonight we debate, but ultimately we have to beat Donald Trump.”

The Minnesota senator used the rest of her brief opening statement to introduce herself to CNN viewers tuned into the debate in Detroit. She sketched her family background: granddaughter of an Iron Range miner, daughter of a journalist and a teacher, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from her home state.

Then she returned to Trump.

“We come from a country of shared dreams,” Klobuchar said in the night’s first reference to Trump’s racially tinged feud with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive House allies. “And I have had it with the racist attacks.”

Klobuchar also got a chance to engage with the first series of questions, on the split between Democratic candidates over Medicare for All vs. more modest health care proposals, such as a public option under the Affordable Care Act. Klobuchar has not gone as far as some of the front-runners on Tuesday night’s stage, particularly Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

“I just have a better way to do this,” Klobuchar said. “We need a public option. That’s what Barack Obama wanted, and it would bring down costs for everyone. Clearly this is the easiest way to move forward quickly and I want to get things done.”

In the race since February, Klobuchar’s standing in national and early state polls has remained in the low single digits. Her fundraising has been respectable but not formidable. She has been lodged in a broad second tier of candidates.

Twenty Democratic candidates made this week’s pair of debates. Klobuchar again landed on the first night of debates, featuring three candidates whose polling and fundraising have landed them in the top-tier: Warren, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Klobuchar has built a campaign team, with several dozen employees at her Minneapolis headquarters and in the first two states to weigh in next year, Iowa and New Hampshire. She has visited both those states multiple times, campaigned frequently in other early states, released a handful of detailed policy proposals and turned up her criticism of the president.

A few recent polls have found her creeping upward. A Fox News poll released July 25 had her at 3% nationally, a high point. And a CBS News/YouGov poll of Iowa, released July 21, had Klobuchar at 4%, also among her best showings so far in a state that’s crucial to her chances.

Klobuchar has done well enough in recent polls to be included in the third Democratic debate in September and the fourth one in October. She is still short of the 130,000 individual campaign donors needed to clinch those debate spots, but her campaign said Tuesday that she is within 10,000 donors.