– Sen. Amy Klobuchar, giving the first major foreign policy speech of her presidential campaign, said Wednesday that four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House would “permanently weaken” America’s global stature.

“The damage President Trump has done to our standing in the world is serious, and it will last long beyond his presidency,” Klobuchar told an audience at Washington’s Council on Foreign Relations. “But I don’t believe it is irreparable. It will take time and hard work, but I believe we can rise to the challenge and restore the promise of America’s unique role in the world.”

In the 30-minute speech, just blocks from the White House, Klobuchar laid out five steps she said she’d take as president to start undoing Trump’s legacy: “Restoring American leadership, repairing our alliances, rejoining international agreements, responding appropriately to global threats and challenges, and reasserting American values.”

Trump, she said, has weakened NATO alliances, praised authoritarian dictators, continued “business as usual” with Saudi Arabia after its Crown Prince reportedly ordered the murder of an American journalist, and has been “coddling up to Vladimir Putin.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While not a member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, Klobuchar highlighted a number of international trips she’s made as a U.S. senator, including visits to Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey and Jordan.

This was Klobuchar’s first speech dedicated entirely to foreign policy since she launched her White House bid last February, though she has frequently criticized Trump’s global leadership on the campaign trail.

The speech came as Klobuchar, in low single digits in polls for much of the year, has begun to gain traction as the Democratic field shrinks and more big name candidates drop out. An Emerson College Iowa Poll released Tuesday night put Klobuchar in fifth place at 10%, her first double-digit poll showing in the first presidential state.