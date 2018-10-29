A tanker carrying gasoline turned over on Hwy. 13 in Eagan Sunday night, forcing the southbound lanes of the road to close just before 6:30 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The Eagan police and fire departments responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred as the truck was on Yankee Doodle Road, turning right onto Hwy. 13.

The section of road between Yankee Doodle Road and Black Hawk Road was closed, the State Patrol said.

Just after 6:30, Eagan police tweeted that no gasoline was leaking, along with a photo showing a silver and black semi trailer lying on its side.