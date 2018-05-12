Democrats on the U.S. House intelligence committee on Thursday released a large trove of ads they said were posted to Facebook and Instagram as part of Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Here are some of the politically and racially charged ads posts that specifically targeted Minnesotans or highlighted events in the state, such as police shootings or protests. Click the blue links on the right side of the document to read more about the posts.
