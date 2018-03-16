EUGENE, Ore. - For the first time in nearly a decade, the Gophers women’s basketball team will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Kenisha Bell scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead No. 10 seed Minnesota to an 89-77 win against No. 7 seed Green Bay at Matthew Knight Arena.

The U’s last NCAA tournament win was against Notre Dame in 2009.

The Gophers (24-8), who play the winner of No. 2 seed Oregon and No. 15 seed Seattle on Sunday, trailed by 13 points in the third quarter, but they snatched back the momentum for good with a 17-4 run.

Green Bay led 42-32 at halftime and opened the second half with a three-pointer, but Wagner and Bell combined for 18 points in the third quarter to cut it to 62-57.

In the fourth quarter, Destiny Pitts and Gadiva Hubbard nailed back-to-back jumpers to make it a one-point game. After the Phoenix responded, Bell hit four straight free throws to give Minnesota its first lead of the second half 67-66 at 7:43.

Green Bay’s Laken James banked in a three-pointer to give her team a one-point advantage. But Minnesota used a 7-0 run to go ahead 78-72 on Hubbard’s two free throws at the five-minute mark.

The Phoenix (29-4) were trying to win their first NCAA tournament opening round game since 2012 under Matt Bollant. Green Bay was 3-1 against power conference opponents this season, including wins against Northwestern and Wisconsin.

The Gophers shot 6-for-8 from three-point range to take a 22-17 lead after the first quarter, but they only managed to score 10 points in the second quarter on 4-for-16 shooting. Green Bay led 42-32 at halftime after holding Minnesota scoreless from the field in the last 3 minutes, 14 seconds in the first half.

Minnesota fourth-year coach Marlene Stollings advances to the second round for the first time in her career. Stollings lost with the Gophers to DePaul in the first round in 2015.

The Gophers entered the tournament ranking third nationally in scoring (85.2 points per game) only trailing Baylor and Connecticut. But the Phoenix led Division I in scoring defense (46.1 points allowed).

It was offense that overpowered defense in the end.

The Gophers scored the most points for any Green Bay opponent all season, including 30 points in the fourth quarter. They ended the game on an 11-0 run and held the Phoenix scoreless in the last 3:22.

Pitts had 20 points and eight rebounds. Hubbard and Carlie Wagner had 16 points and 15 points, respectively for Minnesota. Jessie Edwards also came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds.

Allie LeClaire had 17 points to lead Green Bay, which shot just 4-for-14 from the field in the fourth quarter.