The Sears department stores at Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka and on Rice Street near the Capitol in St. Paul will close, the company said, as part of its bankruptcy restructuring that started Monday.

It was unclear when the stores would close, however. Representatives at each said they had not yet heard details.

Sears Holdings said it will close 77 Sears stores and 65 Kmart stores near the end of the year and liquidation sales are expected to begin shortly. Once that’s done, the company will have less than 500 stores, down from over 4,000 in 2012.

The Sears store in St. Paul opened in 1963; The Ridgedale store in Minnetonka, one of the mall’s original anchor tenants, debuted in 1974.

The other Sears stores in the Twin Cities, a department store in Mall of America and an appliance outlet store in Coon Rapids, appear to be spared for now. Fourteen non-metro Sears Hometown stores in Minnesota are unlikely to close. Each is independently owned and carries mostly hard line goods and no apparel.

One likely suitor for the Sears space in Ridgedale will be Von Maur department store, which opened in Rosedale last week. Von Maur wanted to stake a claim in Ridgedale back in 2013, but Nordstrom laid claim to the area opened up after Macy’s consolidated its separate Men’s + Home store into its main location.

Jim McComb, a Minneapolis-based retail consultant, thinks Ridgedale would be an attractive location for Von Maur. “The Sears footprint is larger than what Von Maur would need, but it’s likely the owner could find a way to accommodate them.” Ridgedale is now owned by CBRE Global Investors and Brookfield Property Partners, which recently acquired previous owner General Growth Properties.

“Von Maur could be a tenant in Ridgedale and even Mall of America if Sears decides to close there,” said Dave Brennan, professor emeritus at the University of St. Thomas Institute for Retailing Excellence. “The company has speculated that they aren’t done expanding in the Twin Cities.”

Jim von Maur, president of the Davenport, Iowa based department store, said in an interview earlier this month that he wanted more than two stores in the Twin Cities. In a statement Monday, the company issued a statement saying, “We are always exploring new locations that would make sense for us to grow our brand, both locally and across the country. However, we have nothing to announce at this time.”

The Sears location in St. Paul, which is next to the Capitol and state office buildings, is likely to attract interest from developers and possibly the state government.

The sprawling site, which has more than 1,000 parking spaces, has seemed like an unusual spot for a retailer, McComb said. About 500 parking spaces are now leased to the state of Minnesota for government employees.

Saers, Roebuck & Co., which dates back to 1893, has a Minnesota connection. Founder Richard Sears was born in Stewartville, Minn., in 1863. He began working as a railroad agent who came upon a shipment of watches. He sold the watches to other agents who sold them in their towns.

In 1886, he began selling watches and jewelry via printed mailers, a marketing tool that would evolve into the iconic Sears catalog. After meeting Alvah Roebuck in Chicago, the two put out the first general merchandise catalog, 500-plus pages, in 1896.