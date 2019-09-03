Searchers returned Tuesday morning to the Minnesota River in Scott County on a mission to recover the body of a 62-year-old man who fell from a boat over the weekend.

Personnel from around the area are trying to find Bruce Copenhaver, of Watertown, whose small boat was located by witnesses unoccupied and with the engine running late Saturday morning by the Hwy. 25 bridge, said Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Swedin.

Swedin said Copenhaver was alone while fishing on the river, something he was known to do. A life jacket was in the boat, the captain said.

The surface search was concentrated from the highway bridge north of town and points south along the river, Swedin said.

The captain said that the strong current and debris in the river was keeping divers from participating in the search.