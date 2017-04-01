New Hope police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who disappeared from the Minnehaha Falls Park area on Feb. 28.

Authorities continue searching for Adam Clark, of New Hope, whose vehicle was found near the Ford Parkway bridge and Minnehaha Falls area more than a month ago. That is his last known location. Family members say Clark enjoyed hanging out at the Hidden Falls in southwest Minneapolis.

Clark requires daily medication to treat a mental illness and relatives fear for his safety, his mother said.

Authorities found video of the nearby bridge, but it offered few leads. There has been no activity on his bank account since he went missing, said Clark’s mother, Suzanne Hagen.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,300 toward search efforts. Hagen said the donations will be saved for “either a huge party when Adam comes home or a memorial.”

“He seemed to be doing well,” she wrote in an update to supporters on the fundraising site. “I was told he was going to his doctor visits, was focused at work and was working out (running) regularly.”

He was also penning a fantasy novel.

Clark is described as a white male with a thin build, about 5 feet 11 and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, with a fade on the sides. He was last seen wearing a dark olive green barn coat and jeans.

Anyone who might have seen Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact New Hope police at 763-531-5170.