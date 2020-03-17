A bus driver has been arrested and awaits felony charges on allegations that he ran over and killed a woman Monday morning in Brooklyn Park while taking children to school, then fled the scene.

Jason R. Rynders, 33, of Maple Grove, remains jailed Tuesday and should be charged as soon as Wednesday morning in connection with the crash about 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive, said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

The bus has been located, and Rynders was booked into jail Monday night on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide for “fleeing the scene after a fatality,” Bruley said.

Police have yet to release the identity of the woman or provide further details about how the crash came about as the bus headed toward Friendship Academy, a Minneapolis charter elementary school. Police said no children aboard were hurt.

Rynders was driving for Maple Grove-based Northstar Bus Lines but no longer has a job, said company owner Matt Regan.

Regan questioned why Rynders is in jail, explaining that the woman was hit by other vehicles and his driver did stop to look around before leaving.