Twin Cities furniture chain Schneiderman’s Furniture is closing its showroom in Rochester.

Jason Schneiderman, president of the Lakeville-based company with five other locations in Minnesota, said the retailer decided not to renew the lease at that store. The lease expires in January, and a store closing sale has begun with its last day still to be determined in the coming days.

Schneiderman’s expanded to Rochester in 2014, moving into a space formerly occupied by a Best Buy store.

“It was an opportunity for us to go in when Best Buy closed that location,” Schneiderman said.

“We just don’t feel that location — where it’s at and the size — are a good fit for us,” he said. “It’s one of our smaller stores. We seem to have more success with our larger formats.”

The Rochester showroom was about 30,000 square feet. By comparison, its location in Lakeville is about 110,000 square feet.

Schneiderman’s also has showrooms in Plymouth, Roseville, Woodbury and Duluth.