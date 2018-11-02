MicroGrants celebrated its 2018 recipients at a fundraiser at the University of St. Thomas Law School’s atrium in downtown Minneapolis.

Keynote speaker Adrian Coulter, once the recipient of a small business development grant, is now the owner of St. Paul-based XL Feet shoe store and XLfeet.com.

The nonprofit gives $1,000 grants for low-income “people of potential” to help them boost their income through developing small businesses or getting and retaining stable employment.



















