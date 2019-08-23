Guests in “cocktail party” attire and killer shoes attended the Meals on Heels gala at the Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, hosted by social marketer Sarah Edwards.

The Party With a Purpose event included food and drink, a silent auction, games of spin the bottle and fling the ring and a Swanky Soles competition, with Edwards and KDWB Radio’s Dave Ryan as judges.

Proceeds help to fund Meals on Wheels in the Twin Cities, which provides meals and a social connection for seniors and people with disabilities.