The annual MLK breakfast, held at the Armory in Minneapolis, brought a sold-out crowd to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Keynote speaker Don Lemon, host of “CNN Tonight,” and others shared stories of hope and healing.
Minnesota businesses sponsored several tables, allowing dozens of high school students to attend.
All proceeds benefit the UNCF MLK Legacy Scholarship for students of color.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Hotels compete with Airbnb, offering hip amenities, homey conveniences
As home-sharing grows and hotels evolve to compete, new options for overnight stays have exploded. We check in.
Variety
Firefighter rescues dog from icy banks of Milwaukee River
Authorities say a dog that fell into the freezing waters of a Wisconsin river clung to an ice ledge for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.
Inspired
'Sweetheart' cat reunited with owner after mysterious 1,110-mile journey to Florida
Only Bandit knows how he ended up 1,100 miles from his Michigan home.
Pets
Tempted to buy pet insurance? Here's what you need to know
A rising number of "pet parents" are seeking sophisticated medical treatments for their animals. Enter pet health insurance.
Variety
Pepsi, Coke vie for publicity days before Super Bowl
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and rival Pepsi are vying for publicity in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.