An allegedly suicidal man wielding a knife was shot by Minneapolis police on the city's north side Friday afternoon and is expected to survive his injuries.

According to police spokesman John Elder, officers were called to the 3700 block of Morgan Av. N. on a report of the suicidal man.

"An individual adult male came outside the residence armed and was subsequently shot by an officer," Elder said.

The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound, Elder said.

Elder would not specify what kind of weapon the man had, but according to scanner audio, an officer reported to dispatch that "he has a knife" and "he's coming outside." Moments later, the officer put out a call of shots fired, according to scanner traffic.

No officers were injured, and their body cameras were turned on, Elder said.

Elder said the scene was secured, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate.

The 911 caller is known to the police, he added, and authorities believe they genuinely felt threatened. Elder said he was unsure whether the officers tried to de-escalate before firing.

"All of our officers have had training, but there are times when you just don't have that opportunity," he said.

Diane Ayler, who lives one block from the shooting, waited anxiously on the street corner for her 7-year-old granddaughter to return home from school.

The bus driver had called to say they couldn't make it down Newton Avenue N. with all the crime scene tape and would have to swing back around.

"This year was so nice and quiet," said Ayler, who has lived in the neighborhood eight years. "All the so-called 'bad people' had moved away."

Previous years had not been so lucky. Ayler said there was a shooting next door in 2016 and another incident that left her pickup truck riddled with bullet holes. Now, when her granddaughter plays outside she makes sure to keep a watchful eye from the front porch.

"All this tape is gonna scare her," she said.

A few minutes later, the girl bounded off the school bus and hopped in her grandma's car clutching school photos.