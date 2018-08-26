GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Lucroy, A’s
Both of his hits — a second-inning single and a fourth-inning home run — came with two outs, and both put Oakland in front.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Twins victories when scoring three or fewer runs, compared to 42 such losses.
18 Consecutive hitless at-bats by Miguel Sano, a streak ended with a third-deck home run.
0 Losses by the A’s when leading after seven innings (they are 55-0), the only MLB team that is still perfect.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios will try to conquer his day-game bad luck (and 4.91 ERA) when he faces Oakland’s Chris Bassitt.
