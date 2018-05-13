GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mitch Garver, Twins

The catcher came up big in the late innings for the second night in a row, this time with a double down the left-field line to score Eddie Rosario in a two-run 12th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Walks issued by Twins pitchers, including four to Angels star Mike Trout.

16 Angels runners left on base. The Twins had five.

7-2 The Twins’ record on this 10-game road trip, with one game remaining.

ON DECK

The much-anticipated series finale pits rookie righthanders Fernando Romero and Shohei Ohtani.