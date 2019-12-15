Henry Abraham scored 50 points to lead Cambridge-Isanti to an 85-70 victory over Chanhassen on Saturday afternoon in the Southside Super Showcase in boys’ basketball at Minnehaha Academy.

The senior guard made 13 three-point shots to tie former Bluejacket Ted Lutterman for the sixth most in a game in Minnesota history.

Micah Ladd had 15 points for the Bluejackets. Luke Gitzen led the Storm with 18 points.

Edina 73, North St. Paul 61: The Hornets beat the visiting Polars behind Jacob Hutson’s 28 points and Brady Helgren’s 18. Brandon Hickman led the Polars with 22 points.

St. Michael-Albertville 58, Orono 50: Jack Carroll scored 20 points to lead the Knights past the host Spartans. Kale Hoselton added 13 points for the Knights.

Girls’ basketball

Holy Family 69, Providence Academy 62 (OT): The Fire overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Lions. Abbey Fink led the Fire with 21 points.

Eagan 54, Edina 50: The Wildcats overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Hornets. Taylor Grebin led the Wildcats with 17 points, Morgan Eckerle had 14, Jocelyn Plonski had 11 and Lily Fandre had 10.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 64, Delano 54: Olivia Olson scored 25 points, leading the Red Knights past the visiting Tigers. Olivia Jaunich led the Tigers with 24 points.

Boys’ hockey

Holy Family 4, St. Thomas Academy 1: Ben Reddan scored two goals to lead the Fire past the host Class 2A, No. 10 Cadets.

Maple Grove 3, Centennial 2 (OT): Henry Nelson scored his second goal of the game 56 seconds into overtime, giving the Class 2A, No. 2 Crimson the victory over the visiting Cougars.

Prior Lake 4, Eagan 3 (OT): Will Magnuson’s goal 2:12 into overtime gave the Lakers a victory over the host Wildcats.

Girls’ hockey

Armstrong/Cooper 1, Totino-Grace 0: Lindsay Batz of the Wings stopped 31 shots to shut out the visiting Eagles. Autumn Lindgren broke the scoreless tie 6:36 into the second period.

Eastview 3, Apple Valley 2: Lauren Johnson stopped 38 shots, including 11 in the third period, to lead the Lightning past the visiting Eagles. Jessica Wilhelm and Nora Stepan scored 1:53 apart in the first period, lifting the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

Wayzata 6, Buffalo 3: Sloane Matthews and Sophie Urban scored 56 seconds apart in the second period to break the game open for the Class 2A, No. 7 Trojans. Sara Aadalen scored three goals for the Trojans. Raegan Wurm recorded a hat trick for the Bison.

Cross-country

Stillwater junior Analee Weaver finished 14th at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in San Diego. Weaver, who won the state Class 2A title last month, finished with a time of 17:49.9.

Milestones

Caledonia boys’ basketball guard Noah King scored 15 points in Caledonia’s 86-43 victory over Fillmore Central on Friday to surpass 2,000 points for his career.

Minnehaha Academy’s Mia Curtis surpassed 2,000 career points in the Redhawks’ victory over Concordia Academy on Dec. 6. She had 29 points Friday in Minnehaha Academy’s 81-20 rout of Minneapolis Edison.

