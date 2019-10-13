There is a reason St. Paul Central is nicknamed the Minutemen.

Senior Garrett McDermott scored his first goal of the season in the final minute, breaking a tie and giving St. Paul Central a 2-1 victory over host Roseville in the Class 2A, Section 5 boys’ soccer semifinals. McDermott’s game-winning goal came with 32 seconds remaining.

Junior Leo Miller scored 13 minutes earlier to tie it at 1-all for Roseville (8-6-3).

Junior Assem Elsayad scored in the 20th minute of the second half to open the scoring for No. 7-ranked St. Paul Central (17-1). Elsayad, the Minutemen’s leading scorer, netted their lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Irondale in the quarterfinals.

In the other semifinal matchup, Uzair Ahmed’s overtime goal gave Mounds View a 3-2 victory over Park Center. Teammates Joseph Swallen and Zach Zengue also scored for the Mustangs.

In other boys’ section games:

Class 1A

Section 5: Dennis Mensah scored two goals, leading Bloomington Kennedy to a 4-1 victory over New Ulm in the quarterfinals. Ricardo Vera Martinez and Omar Artola also scored for Bloomington Kennedy (11-2-2). ... Will Mortenson scored a pair of goals as Blake beat Prairie Seeds 3-0. Daniel Lessov netted the other goal for the No. 4-ranked Bears.

Girls’ soccer

Class 2A

Section 8: Abby Schulte scored the lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half, giving Maple Grove a 1-0 victory over Moorhead in the semifinals.

STAFF REPORTS