AUTO RACING

XFINITY

ZIPPO 200 AT THE GLEN

Results Saturday • Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 82 laps, 0 pts.

2. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 82, 0

3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevy, 82, 50

4. (8) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 82, 40

5. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 82, 0

6. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 82, 31

7. (20) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82, 30

8. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 82, 31

9. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82, 35

10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 82, 0

11. (27) Tyler Reddick, Chevy, 82, 27

12. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 82, 25

13. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82, 24

14. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevy, 82, 27

15. (17) Kaz Grala, Ford, 82, 24

16. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 82, 35

17. (25) Michael Annett, Chevy, 82, 0

18. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevy, 82, 24

19. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevy, 82, 18

20. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 82, 20

21. (36) Brian Henderson, Chevy, 82, 16

22. (37) Joey Gase, Chevy, 82, 15

23. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevy, 82, 14

24. (39) Spencer Boyd, Chevy, 81, 13

25. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 78, 0

26. (28) Ryan Sieg, Chevy, engine, 77, 11

27. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevy, engine, 77, 0

28. (24) Mike Skeen, Chevy, 76, 9

29. (35) Chad Finchum, Chevy, 74, 8

30. (22) Scott Heckert, Chevy, 73, 7

31. (29) Victor Gonzalez Jr, Chevy, 70, 6

32. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 69, 5

33. (34) David Starr, Chevy, susp., 49, 4

34. (26) JJ Yeley, Chevy, brakes, 45, 3

35. (40) V. Miller, Chevy, accident, 32, 2

36. (31) Timmy Hill, Dodge, gear, 27, 1

37. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevy, accident, 26, 1

38. (18) J. Haley, Chevy, accident, 26, 0

39. (33) Jeff Green, Chevy, brakes, 8, 1

40. (30) T.J. Martins, Chevy, accident, 3, 1

Race statistics

Winner's average speed: 81.686 mph. Time of race: 2 hours, 27 minutes, 34 seconds. Victory margin: 3.362 seconds. Caution flags: 7 for 20 laps. Lead changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap leaders: Logano 1-22; Keselowski 23-30; Allmendinger 31-41; Keselowski 42-44; Preece 45-46; Keselowski 47-50; Preece 51-55; Logano 56; Labbe 57-60; Clements 61; Reddick 62; Keselowski 63-73; Preece 74; Logano 75-82.

Wins: Bell 4; Larson 3; Allgaier 2; Keselowski 2; Logano 2; Dillon 1; Preece 1; Reddick 1.

Point leaders: 1. Bell 747; 2. Custer 715; 3. Hemric 714; 4. Sadler 711; 5. Allgaier 700; 6. Jones 609; 7. Reddick 595; 8. Truex 556; 9. Cindric 508; 10. Tifft 505.

BASEBALL

TWINS MINOR LEAGUE REPORT

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (CLASS AAA)

Pawtucket (Red Sox) 8, Rochester 1

Rochester000 000 100 — 1 6 2

Pawtucket040 000 04x — 8 12 0

W: Cuevas (8-6, 3.45). L: Slegers (5-7, 3.80). HR: PAW, Witte (2). Highlights: Willians Astudillo had two hits for the Red Wings (49-61).

CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS (CLASS AA)

Mississippi (Braves) 6, Chattanooga 2

Mississippi020 000 040 — 6 10 0

Chattanooga010 010 000 — 2 6 1

W: Franco (5-7, 3.49). L: Bencomo (6-6, 3.78). HR: CHA, Davis 2 (4). Highlights: Jaylin Davis went 3-for-4 with two solo homers for the Lookouts (53-57).

FORT MYERS MIRACLE (CLASS A ADV.)

Fort Myers 1, Florida (Braves) 0

Florida000 000 000 — 0 1 1

Fort Myers000 000 001 — 1 4 0

W: Bray (1-0, 1.21). L: Kelly (3-2, 3.02). HR: FTM, Contreras (7). Highlights: Mark Contreras hit a solo homer for the Miracle (52-57), and Andro Cutura pitched seven innings and gave up one hit in a no-decision.

CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS (CLASS A)

Beloit (Athletics) 5, Cedar Rapids 3

Beloit220 001 000 — 5 10 0

Cedar Rapids201 000 000 — 3 8 0

W: Andueza (2-8, 5.22). L: Balazovic (5-3, 4.18). Sv: Martinez (13). HR: BEL, Lage (1), Meggs (6). Highlights: Ben Rodriguez doubled and drove in two runs for the Kernels (59-52).

ELIZABETHTON TWINS (ROOKIE)

Pulaski (Yankees) 1, Elizabethton 0

Elizabethton000 000 000 — 0 6 3

Pulaski000 000 001 — 1 5 1

W: Diaz (2-1, 3.07). L: Garcia (2-3, 6.86). HR: None. Highlights: Trevor Casanova had three hits for the Twins (24-15).

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

NORTH W L Pct. GB

Gary 41 29 .586 —

Fargo-Moorhead 40 31 .563 1½

Saints 40 32 .556 2

Winnipeg 32 41 .438 10½

Chicago 29 43 .403 13

Sioux Falls 27 44 .380 14½

SOUTH W L Pct. GB

Sioux City 55 17 .764 —

Kansas City 46 25 .648 8½

Wichita 44 28 .611 11

Lincoln 33 38 .465 21½

Cleburne 23 49 .319 32

Texas 19 52 .267 35½

RESULTS SATURDAY

Saints 10, Kansas City 2

Cleburne 8, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 2

Sioux City 14, Texas 1

Wichita 11, Gary 1

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

NORTH W L Pct. GB

Duluth 20 9 .690 —

Willmar 20 9 .690 —

La Crosse 20 10 .667 ½

Mankato 18 11 .621 2

St. Cloud 16 13 .552 4

Eau Claire 13 15 .464 6½

Rochester 13 16 .448 7

* Bismarck 11 17 .393 8½

Thunder Bay 8 21 .276 12

Waterloo 6 24 .200 14½

SOUTH W L Pct. GB

Kenosha 21 10 .677 —

* Madison 17 12 .586 3

Battle Creek 17 13 .567 3½

Fond du Lac 15 14 .517 5

Kalamazoo 15 15 .500 5½

Wisconsin Rapids 14 15 .483 6

Wisconsin 14 16 .467 6½

Green Bay 13 16 .448 7

Lakeshore 13 16 .448 7

Rockford 9 21 .300 11½

Note: * - won first-half title.

RESULTS SATURDAY

Battle Creek 10, Rockford 8

Bismarck 3, Mankato 2

Eau Claire 10, Duluth 9

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 7

Madison 8, Kenosha 7, 11 inn.

St. Cloud 12, Waterloo 2

Thunder Bay 3, Rochester 0, 6 inn.

Willmar 8, La Crosse 6

Wisconsin 12, Kalamazoo 8

AMERICAN LEGION

STATE TOURNAMENT

DIVISION I • AT EDINA

Note: Double elimination.

Results Saturday

Rosetown 18, Eden Prairie 10

Edina 11, Buffalo 8

Wayzata 4, Tri-City Red 2

Rosetown 2, Edina 1

Games Monday

Tri-City Red vs. TBA, 10 am

Wayzata vs. TBA, 12:30 pm

DIVISION II • AT PELICAN RAPIDS

Note: Double elimination.

Results Saturday

G5: NL-Spicer 3, Springfield 2

G6: Wadena 8, Pelican Rapids 0

G7: Wadena 4, New London-Spicer 1

G8: La Crescent 5, Stephen-Argyle 2

G9: Le Sueur-Hend. 11, Sauk Centre 2

BASKETBALL

WNBA

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Seattle 21 7 .750 —

Los Angeles 16 11 .593 4½

Phoenix 16 12 .571 5

Lynx 15 12 .556 5½

Dallas 14 13 .519 6½

Las Vegas 12 14 .462 8

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Atlanta 17 10 .630 —

Washington 15 11 .577 1½

Connecticut 15 12 .556 2

Chicago 10 18 .357 7½

New York 7 20 .259 10

Indiana 5 23 .179 12½

RESULT SATURDAY

Indiana 68, New York 55

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Lynx, 6 pm

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 2 pm

Washington at Dallas, 3 pm

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 pm

SOCCER

MLS

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 12 4 6 42 36 28

Los Angeles FC 10 5 6 36 44 35

Sporting K.C. 10 6 6 36 40 30

L.A. Galaxy 10 8 5 35 44 38

Portland 9 3 7 34 30 25

Real Salt Lake 10 9 4 34 33 40

Vancouver 8 9 6 30 36 46

Seattle 8 9 5 29 24 25

Loons 9 13 1 28 36 46

Houston 7 9 6 27 39 33

Colorado 5 12 5 20 27 37

San Jose 3 12 7 16 32 41

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United 14 4 6 48 50 27

New York City FC 13 5 5 44 45 29

New York 13 6 2 41 42 22

Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29

Montreal 9 13 2 29 30 40

New England 7 7 8 29 36 35

Philadelphia 8 10 3 27 29 34

Toronto FC 6 11 5 23 37 41

Chicago 6 13 5 23 35 48

Orlando City 7 14 2 23 35 54

D.C. United 4 9 6 18 30 36

RESULTS SATURDAY

Seattle 2, Loons 1

Atlanta United FC 2, Toronto FC 2

Colorado 2, L.A. Galaxy 1

D.C. United 1, Montreal 1

New England 3, Orlando City 3

Real Salt Lake 2, Chicago 1

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Sporting K.C. 1, Houston 0

Vancouver 2, New York City FC 2

Philadelphia at Portland, late

game sunday

Los Angeles FC at New York, 5 pm

TENNIS

PRO • MEN

ABIERTO MEXICANO DE TENIS MICEL

Semifinals • Los Cabos, Mexico

•Fabio Fognini (2) def.

Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-2

•Juan Martin del Potro (1) def.

Damir Dzumhur (3), 6-3, 7-6 (6)

CITI OPEN

Quarterfinal • Washington, D.C.

•Andrey Rublev (16) def.

Denis Kudla, 6-1, 6-4

Semifinal

•Alexander Zverev (1) def.

Stefanos Tsitspas (10), 6-2, 6-4

GENERALI OPEN

Championship • Kitzbuehel, Austria

•Martin Klizan def.

Denis Istomin, 6-2, 6-2

Pro • Women

SILICON VALLEY CLASSIC

Semifinals • San Jose, Calif.

•Mihaela Buzarnescu (5) def.

Elise Mertens (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

•Danielle Collins vs. Maria Sakkari, late

CITI OPEN

Quarterfinals • Washington, D.C.

•Svetlana Kuznetsova def.

Yulia Putintseva (8), 6-2, 6-2

•Donna Vekic (7) def.

Magda Linette, 6-1, 7-6 (0)

•Zheng Saisai def.

Allie Kiick, 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals

•Svetlana Kuznetsova def.

Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-2

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Twins: Placed RHP Matt Magill on paternity leave.

Cleveland: Traded RHP George Kontos to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

Kansas City: Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Los Angeles: Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake (PCL).

New York: Optioned RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned RHP George Kontos and INF Giovanny Urshela to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contract of RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Seattle: Placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chasen Bradford from Tacoma (PCL).

Tampa Bay: Placed INF Daniel Robertson on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Brandon Lowe from Durham (IL).

Texas: Placed OF Delino DeShields on the 7-day DL. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL).

Toronto: Optioned RHP Brandon Cumpton to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated OF Kevin Pillar from the 10-day DL. Traded INF Giovanny Urshela to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona: Optioned OF Chris Owings to Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from paternity leave. Signed LHP Sebastian Kessay to a minor league contract.

Atlanta: Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).

Chicago: Agreed to a four-year player development contract extension with Eugene (NWL).

Colorado: Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Los Angeles: Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day DL. Reinstated LHP Zac Rosscup from the 10-day DL.

Pittsburgh: Optioned INF/OF Christopher Bostick to Indianapolis. Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day DL. Sent RHP A.J. Schugel to Bradenton (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

St. Louis: Assigned LHP Tyler Lyons outright to Memphis (PCL). Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL. Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day DL.

San Diego: Placed OF Wil Myers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled OF Franmil Reyes from El Paso (PCL).

San Francisco: Signed OF Cesar Puello to a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Pierce Johnson and RHP Derek Law from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF Kelby Tomlinson and RHP Chris Stratton to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL

NFL

Chicago: Waived OL Jack Allen. Signed OL Kaleb Johnson.

Cincinnati: Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, OL Cory Helms and WR Kayaune Ross.

Detroit: Waived WR Dom Williams. Signed WR Brian Brown.

Green Bay: Claimed LB James Hearns off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

Oakland: Waived PK Giorgio Tavecchio. Signed PK Mike Nugent.

Tennessee: Agreed to terms with Ss Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.

HOCKEY

NHL

Anaheim: Agreed to terms with G John Gibson on an eight-year contract extension.

Vegas: Signed F William Karlson to a one-year contract.

TODAY'S LINE

MLB

FAVORITE LINEUNDERDOG

SUNDAY

American League

TWINS -146/+136 Kansas City

CLEVELAND off/off Los Angeles

TAMPA BAY off/off Chicago

TEXAS -128/+118 Baltimore

OAKLAND -224/+204 Detroit

SEATTLE -142/+132 Toronto

BOSTON -131/+121 New York

National League

Atlanta -128/+118 NEW YORK

PHIL. -241/+221 Miami

PITTSBURGH -105/-105 St. Louis

WASH. -160/+150 Cincinnati

Colorado -107/-103 MILWAUKEE

CHICAGO -191/+176 San Diego

ARIZONA -182/+167 San Fran.

Interleague

DODGERS -107/-103 Houston

NFL • PRESEASON

FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG

Thursday

BUFFALO 2½ (34) Carolina

CINCINNATI 2½ (36) Chicago

MIAMI 1½ (34½) Tampa Bay

N.Y. GIANTS 2½ (34½) Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA 3 (35) Pittsburgh

J'VILLE 2½ (34½) New Orleans

BALTIMORE 2½ (36) L.A. Rams

NEW ENG. 4 (37) Washington

GREEN BAY pick (35) Tennessee

KANSAS CITY 2½ (35) Houston

SAN FRAN. 3½ (35) Dallas

SEATTLE 3 (34½) Indianapolis

FRIDAY

N.Y. JETS 2½ (34½) Atlanta

OAKLAND 2½ (36) Detroit

SATURDAY

DENVER pick (34½) Vikings

ARIZONA 2½ (36) L.A. Chargers

Note: Home team are in CAPS.