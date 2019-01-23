Hot dish goes highbrow this weekend when chefs from six St. Paul restaurants compete in the Winter Carnival Fancy Hot Dish Competition at the Lexington (1096 Grand Av., St. Paul).
Sample the Minnesota casserole stylings of chefs from the Lexington, Pajarito, Red Cow, Revival, the Iron Ranger and Augustine’s Bar and Bakery.
Judges will score entries based on creativity, taste, presentation and use of ingredients.
A $50 ticket to the event, Sun. Jan. 27, 1 to 4 p.m., gets you samples of all the hot dishes, a glass of wine, access to the Lexington’s Rooftop Ice Bar and a chance to vote for your favorite.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Employee? Independent contractor? How to keep it legal
Small business owners who want to use independent contractors need to be sure these workers really aren't employees.
Housing
Analysis: Falling home sales not helping middle-class buyers
When home sales weaken, prices typically do, too, and buyers benefit.
Variety
White supremacist pleads guilty to NYC sword killing
A white supremacist pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a black man with a sword as part of a racist plot that prosecutors described as a hate crime.
National
US stocks climb after strong earnings; IBM leads Dow rally
Stocks are rising Wednesday morning following a crop of strong fourth-quarter earnings reports from companies including IBM, consumer products maker Proctor & Gamble, and manufacturer United Technologies. That's helping indexes recover a chunk of their losses from the day before. Bond prices turned lower and yields rose.
Variety
Comcast loses cable users, but internet subscribers surge
Comcast continues to lose its U.S. cable customers, but racked up more internet subscribers and got a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.