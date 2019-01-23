Hot dish goes highbrow this weekend when chefs from six St. Paul restaurants compete in the Winter Carnival Fancy Hot Dish Competition at the Lexington (1096 Grand Av., St. Paul).

Sample the Minnesota casserole stylings of chefs from the Lexington, Pajarito, Red Cow, Revival, the Iron Ranger and Augustine’s Bar and Bakery.

Judges will score entries based on creativity, taste, presentation and use of ingredients.

A $50 ticket to the event, Sun. Jan. 27, 1 to 4 p.m., gets you samples of all the hot dishes, a glass of wine, access to the Lexington’s Rooftop Ice Bar and a chance to vote for your favorite.