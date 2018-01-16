If you believe in karma, you along with the Vikings won on Sunday during the Minnesota's 29-24 miraculous comeback victory over the Saints in the NFC Divisional playoff.

Saints coach Sean Payton turned around and taunted Vikings fans with a Skol clap at U.S. Bank Stadium after New Orleans took a 24-23 lead with 25 seconds left. It was first pointed out by former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who now works as an analyst for KFAN and Fox Sports, and corroborated by photo evidence on Twitter.

Payton, addressing the media on Tuesday, did not deny his actions.

"There was just a group of fans. It was good playoff fun," Payton told reporters.

Sean Payton on pictures showing him doing the "Skol" chant: "Just a group of fans ... it was good playoff fun." â€” Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 16, 2018

This was not long after Payton was also caught giving the universal "choke" gesture to the Falcons, referencing the 28-3 blown lead in the Super Bowl. The Saints also lost that game.