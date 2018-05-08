More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Second Harvest Heartland needs Minnesota's help
The food bank has outgrown its Maplewood warehouse.
Todd Gitlin
1968 remembered: The year that tumbled revolutionary communism
In the course of the year, four versions of communist leadership were gravely discredited: in France, Czechoslovakia, Cuba and China.
David Foster
1968 remembered: A Minnesotan in Paris during the uprising
The city that year was a social laboratory for identifying the conflicts in a post-World War II order. The lasting message : that societies can and must debate themselves, though at a price.
Letters
Readers Write: President Donald Trump and the Iran deal, remembering Ray Szmanda (the Menards guy)
It was Opposite Day at the White House.
Steve Sack
