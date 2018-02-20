More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Listen: Legislative session starts calmly. Storm clouds ahead?
The 2018 campaign hangs over the 2018 session as lawmakers are gaveled to work. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's John Rash and Lori Sturdevant.
James P. Lenfestey
Meanwhile, in foreign affairs: Why Russia meddled
It's about ending the post-Crimea sanctions, which hurt, and about continuing climate change, which (in Russia's estimation) helps.
Editorial
Trump administration wants to tell low-income people what to eat
Substituting government-issued groceries for food stamps is a lousy idea.
Edward Ehlinger
Counterpoint: Prenatal alcohol exposure is a big deal — and just the start of Minnesota's drinking problem
The solution is to make it a pocketbook issue. One of the most effective ways to reduce overconsumption is to increase the price.
Don Samuels
Years of identity bias on gun policy. But maybe now …
If this is what it takes to make change — victims who are more "sympathetic" and who can capture attention — then carpe diem.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.