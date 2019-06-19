More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
David Bier
A legal immigration arrival means a long wait
The line for a green card is longer than ever, and this is not in the national interest.
Ahmed Tharwat
The tragic death of Egypt's Mohammed Morsi
A democratically elected president, ousted by a military general, imprisoned and systematically mistreated. Familiar tale.
Letters
Readers Write: Impeachment, naming U of M wrestlers, State Fair food
Pelosi, do what you swore to do.
Jacob Weinstein
Minneapolis can lead the nation in political theater
Broadway is about entertainment. Here the stage can be a medium for conveying ideas.