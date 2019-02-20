More from Star Tribune
Editorial
A welcome, bipartisan push on wildnerness protection
Legislation would safeguard land and create national monuments.
Mark Osler
Can Klobuchar's record as a prosecutor be an asset in her presidential run?
Yes, it can, if she looks forward, not back, and proposes reforms in criminal justice that lower both incarceration rates and crime rates.
Monica Hesse
In the MeToo era, a kiss is not just a kiss. Maybe it never was.
As time goes by, a fabled photo snapped at the end of World War II has taken on a new look in some quarters.
Marilyn Speedie
To help control prescription drug costs, let's tap a vital resource: Pharmacists
We could benefit a lot from making greater use of their knowledge and expertise.
Steve Sack
