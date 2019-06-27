More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Religion in the public square, Pledge of Allegiance
Religious beliefs belong in the public square.
Letters
Readers Write: Ilhan Omar, immigration raids, council member's anti-gay comments
Omar is nothing but a lightning rod.
Charles Lane
Progressives should appreciate Supreme Court loss on gerrymandering
Conservatives have renounced a power they could have used quite mischievously if they were truly partisan hacks.
Eric Zorn
The term 'reparations' is getting in the way of historical justice
It generates opposition in a way concrete actions don't.
Bill Blazar
One angle on immigration that isn't elusive: Economic growth
That, in addition to compassion, should be a clear signal for policymakers to act on reform. It's clear enough to their constituents.