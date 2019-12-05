More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Why rush impeachment when a stronger case could be built?
Several critical witnesses have yet to testify as America picks sides.
Elizabeth Slattery
Supreme Court should keep NYC gun case in its sights
It's right to rule on the city's restrictions.
Mike Sauro
1,700 untested rape kits? As former head of MPD sex crimes unit, I don't believe it
We performed an audit in 2015, and those results don't match this new number.
Editorial
After positive state budget forecast, proceed cautiously
Minnesota is in sound fiscal shape, but there are a few reasons for concern.
Melissa Hortman
Counterpoint: Minnesota's urban-rural divide is a myth
There are those trying to split us into "us" and "them," but we deserve better.