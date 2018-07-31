More from Star Tribune
Derek Leuer and Douglas Carter
Counterpoint: Why Hwy. 52 and other roads in Minnesota are getting those new intersections
A full freeway? One day. But the reduced-conflict intersection is a change we can make now, at a relatively low cost, to address the worst kind of crash and save lives. It's working.
Letters
Readers Write: 'Medicare for All,' Tim Pawlenty's campaign tactics, Nicollet Mall remake, Minnesota Twins
What it would take to get there.
Marion O’Neill
The handling of sexual assault cases: New law on rape kits will make a difference
It sets clear guidelines on timelines for law enforcement and makes it easier for victims to track what can be a complicated process.
Editorial
New Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig school is complete but Bureau of Indian Education system is still crumbling.
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke should ensure that all students have a safe, modern learning facility.
