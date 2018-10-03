An earlier rendering of East Town Apartments project, courtesy UrbanWorks Architecture

A 169-unit, affordable-housing project near U.S. Bank Stadium could possibly be stymied by a lawsuit by developer Ryan Cos.

Ryan Cos. filed a lawsuit on Monday in Hennepin County District Court against nonprofit developer Community Housing Development Corp. (CHDC) and First Covenant Church saying it was owed $2.3 million before it was fired in August for its work on the East Town Apartments, a $37 million workforce housing project planned to be built on a parking lot near the church at S. 6th Street and S. 9th Avenue.

“After three years of working diligently on this much needed affordable housing project, we are incredibly disheartened to find ourselves in this situation,” said Mike Ryan, market leader of Ryan Cos., in a statement. “Because we believe in the value of affordable housing to the market we loaned and deferred substantial dollars to this project with confidence that it would succeed. It was a shock to be notified of the sudden termination of our contract in late August and after several failed attempts to reconcile, we are seeking to recoup our fees and costs.”

CHDC President Elizabeth Flannery said on Wednesday she was advised to not give an extensive comment on the case but CHDC’s position would be detailed in documents filed later this week.

“We disagree with them and we will respond,” Flannery said.

In February of 2015, Ryan Cos. and CHDC entered into a contract for the project in which Ryan Cos. agreed to provide design management and other pre-construction services, according to court documents. At the end of August, CHDC informed Ryan Cos. that it was terminating its agreement “for no other reason than to allegedly save money,” according to court documents submitted by Ryan Cos.’ attorneys. Frana Cos. reportedly replaced Ryan Cos.

Ryan Cos. said it was “instrumental” in the project by introducing CHDC to the church, developing a strategy for converting the parking lot, negotiating various aspects such as a land swap that was needed to build on the lot, obtaining land use permits, assisting with finding financing as well as meeting with church leadership, city officials, and other stakeholders to facilitate the project’s completion.

Ryan Cos. led the recent development of the part of East Town near U.S. Bank Stadium that includes the Commons park, Wells Fargo towers and Radisson Red hotel.

At one point the East Town Apartments project was expected to be finished in time for the Super Bowl earlier this year, but it has been delayed. The apartment development was scheduled to break ground by the end of the month, but the lawsuit could possibly stop or at least delay the project, said Dan Collison, lead pastor at First Covenant Church and executive director of the East Town Business Partnership, in which Ryan Cos. is a member.

“First Covenant Church is named in the lawsuit and I am speaking only for the church when I say that First Covenant wishes that the dispute between CHDC and Ryan Companies could have been resolved between them and without Ryan Cos. choosing the path of litigation. … We hope that the dispute gets resolved quickly so that the project will move forward to bring great benefit to the downtown community,” Collison said.